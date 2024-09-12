Putin: Permission for Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russia means NATO’s direct participation in the conflict

Allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to strike deep into Russia with Western long-range weapons would mean the direct involvement of the North Atlantic Alliance in the conflict, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said.

The issue is not about allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike with Western high-precision long-range weapons on Russian territory, but about making a decision on the direct participation of NATO countries in the conflict. If the West allows Kyiv to strike with its weapons, then this will indicate the direct and immediate participation of NATO, the United States, and European countries in the military actions. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

He stressed that a possible decision by the West would change “the entire nature of the conflict.” The president also said that Russia “will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for the country.”

The Russian leader’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov called the disputes in the US over permission to strike a “camouflage discussion” since the decision has already been made. The Kremlin spokesman added that the entire situation is a continuation of the “war to the last Ukrainian” line. He stressed that such permissions to Kyiv would mean even greater involvement of the West in the conflict.

Putin said Ukraine is incapable of striking deep into Russia without Western help

Putin noted that Ukraine is not capable of using long-range weapons deep into Russian territory without assistance from Western countries.

The Ukrainian army is not capable of carrying out strikes with modern high-precision long-range systems of Western manufacture Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state explained that Ukraine “does not have the technical capabilities” to set targets for strikes on Russian territory, since it does not have the necessary intelligence data from satellites that NATO has.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the West was providing direct support to the Ukrainian Armed Forces for strikes on Russian territory. He added that NATO countries were directly coordinating attacks by Ukrainian forces on civilian infrastructure in Russia.

Zelensky calls on West to be frank on issue of permission to strike deep into Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the West to be frank about allowing strikes with transferred weapons deep into Russian territory.

According to the politician, the West has effectively refused to make such a decision. The Ukrainian leader stressed that partners must grant Kyiv permission to use weapons in full, and reservations about the distance will show the West’s desire to avoid media pressure.

If restrictions are lifted on a weapon that does not have missiles, that is not lifting restrictions. Lifting restrictions means lifting restrictions. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Delaying the process of Ukraine using the relevant weapons on Russian territory leads to Russia moving military targets deeper into its territory, Zelensky added. In his opinion, the decision of Western countries should be motivated by the desire to help Ukraine, and not by political considerations.

The Ukrainian leader also commented on the meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Lammy. He said that the Ukrainian side was well prepared and convincing.

In turn, Leonid Kuchma’s former adviser Oleh Soskin predicted that the US President will not allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons. In his opinion, the West no longer believes in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ ability to fight and “is determined that it is time to sit down and negotiate.”

US and UK Foreign Office chiefs discuss authorization for strikes in Kyiv

On September 10, Chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael McCaul announced that during his visit to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would give Kyiv permission to strike Russia with long-range weapons.

Previously, the head of the State Department noted that the American leader would discuss the corresponding decision with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

During his visit to Kyiv, Blinken also discussed with Ukrainian authorities the possibility of using long-range missiles to strike Russian territory.

According to The Guardian, a positive decision on the use of Western missiles by the Ukrainian Armed Forces for strikes deep into Russia may already have been made, since otherwise US Secretary of State and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy would not have come to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky on September 11. As the publication specifies, Kyiv may be allowed to use the stealthy long-range air-launched cruise missile Storm Shadow.

The Times, citing sources, indicated that Biden may allow the Ukrainian military to strike deep into Russia with long-range weapons of French or British manufacture, but not American.

Biden may authorize Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to use British Storm Shadow missiles and their French counterpart, the Scalp, to strike deep into Russian territory, a decision that would be made on the basis that Britain and France support such a move The Times

The authors of the article noted that Washington will not allow Kyiv to use its own ATACMS ballistic missiles, as the American authorities “hope to prevent further escalation of the conflict.”