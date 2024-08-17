Zakharova: Ukrainian Armed Forces hit civilian targets near Kursk with Western missiles

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) probably used HIMARS to attack civilian objects in the Kursk region. She emphasized that the department had already reported a number of attacks that were carried out by the Ukrainian side on Russian territory during the day.

In particular, for the first time, the Kursk region was hit by Western-made rockets, probably American HIMARS Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The diplomat recalled that as a result of the attack on the bridge across the Seim River in the Glushkovsky District, it was completely destroyed. She noted that those responsible “will be severely punished.”

On Friday, August 16, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a bridge across the Seim River, leaving part of the Glushkovsky District without a crossing. A counter-terrorist operation is in effect in the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

Related materials:

Zakharova stated that the West does not want to be associated with Kyiv’s terrorism

Zakharova stated that the West does not want to be openly associated with Kyiv’s terrorism, despite its involvement in it.

The West will not be able to wash itself clean of this, it will not be able to wash itself clean of this, because these crimes are already the work of Western political elites and, of course, all this NATO fraternity. Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The diplomat also commented on the strike of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Galaktika shopping center in Donetsk. She emphasized that the response would be as tough as possible.

The Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin stated that Ukraine’s Western allies cannot leave the attack on the shopping center in Donetsk without a reaction. According to the parliamentarian, Western countries may change their attitude toward the Ukrainian leader after this.

Earlier, investigators opened a criminal case in connection with the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on a hypermarket in Donetsk. According to some reports, there were more than 100 people in the building at the time of the attack.

Related materials:

Johnson urged the West to allow Kyiv to strike Russia with its weapons

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on the West to allow Kyiv to strike targets in Russia with the weapons it provides. The politician called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region “the best news in recent times,” but noted that the Ukrainian military needs to defend itself from air strikes. And this can only be done by striking air bases that Russian aircraft use.

The Ukrainians got ATACMS from the US and Storm Shadow from Britain. What they don’t have is the necessary permissions… Why don’t we do that? Why don’t we give them the freedom to hit military targets in Russia? Boris Johnson former Prime Minister of Great Britain

He believes it is necessary to end the delays and half-measures in the issue of support for Ukraine and to provide the necessary funds “to complete the work.” The politician explained that he means full permission to use the weapons already provided.

The Times newspaper, citing sources, stated that the US is effectively preventing Britain from allowing Kiev to fire Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russian territory. London has requested the position of a number of NATO allies, including the US, France and another country, but has not yet received an answer. A similar publication was published by the Telegraph. The newspaper claimed that similar questions concern two other countries, in addition to Great Britain.

Johnson commented on the information that the British Storm Shadows can be used to strike Russian territory only with France’s permission. The former prime minister stressed that these weapons were paid for by British taxpayers, so only London can decide how to use them.