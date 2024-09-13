US asks Ukraine to hit Russia with long-range ATACMS missiles as effectively as possible

US tries to convince Ukraine to use long-range American ATACMS missiles (Army Tactical Missile System) with maximum efficiency, rather than directing them at disparate targets in Russia that Washington believes have little strategic value, CNN reported, citing sources.

It is noted that the Pentagon has a limited stock of long-range systems.

“The administration views Ukraine’s long-range attacks on Crimea and the Russian Navy there as a far more effective use of ATACMS, a strategy that has had significant success in recent months, a US official said,” CNN writes.

Photo: Ramil Sitdikov / RIA Novosti

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine was going to be denied the right to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons

Earlier, ITV reported, citing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, that Kyiv would be denied the use of Western weapons to strike deep into Russia. According to media reports, this decision will be made at a meeting between Starmer and US President Joe Biden.

Ukraine will not be given permission to use Western missiles to strike air and missile bases in Russia during White House meeting with President Biden Keir Starmer

Starmer and Biden are expected to focus on strategic issues only, while the decision to expand the use of Storm Shadow missiles is “tactical”. The final decision on this issue will be announced to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later.

Putin warns West of consequences of allowing Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to strike deep into Russia with Western long-range weapons would mean direct NATO involvement in the conflict. “And if that is the case, then, bearing in mind the change in the very essence of this conflict, we will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for us,” he warned.

According to the head of state, Ukraine does not have the technical capabilities to set targets for strikes on Russian territory, since it does not have the necessary intelligence data from satellites that Western countries have. “In essence, only NATO military personnel can enter flight assignments into these missile systems,” Putin noted.

The leader of the French party “Patriots” Florian Philippot, in turn, said that Paris should listen to the warning of the Russian leader. “He warns: this means war between NATO and Russia. This means a world war! France must get out of this blatant madness!” the politician wrote on the social network X.