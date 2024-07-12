Gladkov: Five children injured in attack by Ukrainian drone in courtyard of house in Shebekino

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod region from a drone, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported. The dropped explosive device injured five children in the courtyard of a residential building.

An explosive device was deliberately dropped from a drone into the courtyard of an apartment building in the city of Shebekino. Five young men who were on the site at the time of the attack received various injuries Vyacheslav Gladkov Governor of the Belgorod region

He specified that two victims in serious condition were taken to the hospital by ambulance crews, and three others were given first aid by doctors from the Shebenkinskaya Central Regional Hospital before being transported to the regional clinic.

There were no military installations in this yard, and there were no military personnel sitting on the playground, but five boys, one of whom was only eight years old. Vyacheslav Gladkov Governor of the Belgorod region

Zakharova called the attack on Shebekino a terrorist act

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the attack on Shebekino a terrorist act.

Another terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime. In Shebekino, a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device specifically at children playing in the yard. A deliberate terrorist attack against children! Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The diplomat called for immediate international condemnation of the Ukrainian authorities for attacks on civilians.

The Children’s Ombudsman’s Office has promised to help victims in Shebekino

The office of the Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, promised to help the children who suffered in Shebekino.

They are already receiving qualified medical care. We will definitely join in if necessary. Maria Lvova-Belova Children’s Ombudsman

She clarified that she is in touch with the authorized representative for the Belgorod region, Galina Pyatykh, and wished the children a speedy recovery.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces regularly attack the Belgorod region

The Ukrainian Armed Forces regularly attack the Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine. On July 11, six people were injured in a massive raid by Ukrainian drones. In particular, near the village of Berezovka, a drone attacked a passenger car moving along the road, injuring the driver and a passenger.

Also during the day, four settlements were attacked at once: the villages of Murom, Voznesenovka, Rzhevka and Bezymeno. The city of Grayvoron was left without power as a result of a drone attack, and two cars were damaged in the strike.

As a result of the daytime shelling of Shebekino, seven people received various injuries. During the evening shelling in the city, 20 cars were damaged, and windows were broken in several apartments. According to Gladkov, equipment and garages caught fire in one of the commercial facilities. The total number of victims during the attacks on the city for the entire day reached 12, the governor specified.

The day before it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had hit a five-story building in Shebekino with a Uragan missile, which is located two blocks from the city hall building. Presumably, the shell hit a load-bearing end wall near the balconies. One person could not be saved.

As previously stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov, the authorities are doing everything to protect the Belgorod region from attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but ensuring the region’s security takes time. In order to create a sanitary zone that could protect border settlements in Russian regions, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting an offensive operation in the Kharkov region bordering Belgorod.