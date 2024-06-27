Kennedy Jr. called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Sevastopol an act of war on the part of the United States

US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. commented on the shelling of the beach in Sevastopol, which was carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) with American ATACMS missiles.

The word that describes this is terrorism. This is an act of war by the US against Russian civilians Robert Kennedy Jr US presidential candidate

Earlier, Kennedy Jr. called the attack on Sevastopol another reckless escalation of the military conflict. He stressed that “Russia will hold the United States accountable for cluster munition attacks on civilian beachgoers.”

Former US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that the Ukrainian strike on Sevastopol was an act of US war against Russia, committed for the sake of provocation.

On June 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired five ATACMS missiles at Sevastopol. One of the shells exploded over Uchkuevka beach when there were many vacationers there. As a result of the incident, 153 people were injured. Four, including two children, could not be saved.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the involvement of the US authorities in the attack is beyond doubt. According to the minister, the weapons transferred by the United States cannot be used without the participation of American military specialists.

The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, accused the United States of encouraging Ukrainian terrorist attacks against civilians.

A similar position was expressed by Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov. In his opinion, the United States “took the side of international terrorism” and demonstratively supports strikes against civilians.

Americans cannot sit overseas and avoid responsibility for the blood and tears of innocent people. All this indicates the death of America’s pseudo-humane foreign policy in the bloody swamp of the Ukrainian crisis. It becomes almost impossible for Russophobes to justify their direct involvement in the conflict in the post-Soviet space Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to the USA

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov allowed a military-technical response to the US actions after the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on Sevastopol. State Duma deputy Dmitry Novikov noted that at the moment the Russian Ministry of Defense is probably already working on a response to US actions after the Ukrainian attack on the Crimean city.

The United States refused to name the party responsible for the shelling of Sevastopol. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington does not intend to evaluate Kyiv’s attack on the Russian city.

The Pentagon believes that civilians were not the target of the Ukrainian military. The US military department believes that a Russian anti-aircraft missile intercepted a Ukrainian missile that was flying towards a military target in Crimea, and fragments from the interception fell on the beach, injuring civilians.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized the attack on Sevastopol by American ATACMS missiles, comparing Crimea to Florida.

This shouldn’t have happened. Imagine that Russia, using a Russian satellite, fired cluster munitions onto a beach in Florida. The only border the US military should be protecting is our own border Marjorie Taylor Greene congresswoman

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said the United States wants to talk to Ukraine about its attacks. He emphasized that Washington made it clear to Kyiv that it does not want to see civilian casualties.