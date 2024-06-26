Ryabkov: Russia can give a military-technical response to the United States after the attack on Sevastopol

Russia has allowed for a military-technical response to the US actions after the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) strike on Sevastopol. This was reported by the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

“No details. But I don’t rule anything out,” the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister noted.

He did not disclose the details of his opinion on this matter, but emphasized that he does not exclude Moscow’s response to Washington, whose weapons were used to attack the Russian city.

Sergey Ryabkov Photo: Pavel Kashaev / Globallookpress.com

Russia announced an arsenal of possible steps to respond to US aggression

Previously, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has repeatedly emphasized that Russia only reacts to threats to its security, but is not the first to show aggression. During one of his press conferences in 2021, he gave a comprehensive definition of military-technical measures that a country can apply if necessary.

“Military-technical measures are measures to deploy military equipment, this is obvious. And when we make decisions about this or that step, we always understand what we mean and what we are preparing for,” the diplomat said in the context of the events of the time when Russia began conducting military exercises against the backdrop of the accumulation of Western equipment at its borders .

Related materials:

These days, the country’s authorities also recalled that Moscow has a whole arsenal of possible responses, including military-technical ones, to Washington’s aggressive actions. State Duma deputy Dmitry Novikov noted that at the moment the Russian Ministry of Defense is probably already working on a response to the US actions after the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Sevastopol. What exactly this response will be depends only on the further actions of Ukraine and the West.

“There are military-technical options, there is an arsenal of possible steps. And sooner or later, all this can be used,” the official concluded, recalling that Russia is gradually losing its reserve of patience.

Photo: Viktor Korotaev / Kommersant

The United States refused to take responsibility for the shelling of Sevastopol

The United States refused to name the party responsible for the shelling of Sevastopol. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington does not intend to evaluate Kyiv’s attack on the Russian city.

We do not have any assessment of the main attack, including who exactly was responsible for it Matthew MillerUS State Department Spokesperson

At the same time, the US defense department nevertheless expressed its opinion about the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Pentagon expressed confidence that the beach in Sevastopol was not the target of an attack by Ukrainian troops.

According to a representative of the US Department of Defense, experts were able to analyze the missile attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and found out that the projectile was launched to hit a military target on the Crimean Peninsula. He added that the rocket fragments that injured the vacationers on the beach fell there due to the interception of a Ukrainian projectile by an anti-aircraft missile of the Russian Armed Forces.