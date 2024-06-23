The Russian Defense Ministry declared US responsibility for the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on Sevastopol

The Russian Ministry of Defense declared US responsibility for the strike of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on Sevastopol. The city area was attacked by ATACMS ballistic missiles on Sunday, June 23.

All flight missions for American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles are entered by American specialists based on US own satellite reconnaissance data. Russian Ministry of Defense

The department explained that therefore, responsibility for a deliberate missile attack on the civilian population of Sevastopol lies primarily with Washington, which supplied ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, from whose territory the attack was carried out.

A total of five ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster warheads were launched into the city. The Ministry of Defense reported that four missiles were shot down, but the fifth, as a result of air defense systems, deviated from its course and its warhead exploded in the air over the city. As a result, rocket fragments fell on people relaxing on the beach.

Photo: Vitaly Belousov / RIA Novosti

More than 120 people were injured as a result of the attack on Sevastopol

As a result of the strike on the city, more than 120 people were injured, and five more could not be saved. Among the latter was the nine-year-old daughter of Deputy Mayor of Magadan Oleg Averyanov. The girl was on vacation with her parents during the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko took personal control of the provision of medical care to those injured as a result of the attack. According to him, more than 20 ambulance crews worked on the beach. Specialists from other regions of Russia, including Crimea, are involved in providing assistance. A plane was also sent from Moscow.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said that in connection with the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city, June 24 has been declared a day of mourning. This was also reported in Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences. Meanwhile, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under an article on a terrorist act.

Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson/US Army/AP

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the UN Secretariat to condemn the act of terrorism after the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the UN secretariat to condemn the act of terrorism. The official representative of the department promised to seek an international response to the attack by ATACMS missiles on Sevastopol.

I can assure you that Russian diplomacy will work in this direction even more persistently than before. Maria Zakharovaofficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

She also stated that the blow was a ritual crime. The diplomat drew this conclusion from the dates that Kyiv chooses to carry out such strikes. Thus, on June 23 in 2024, the Day of the Holy Trinity is celebrated – one of the main holidays of Orthodox Christians. According to Zakharova, the essence of Kyiv contains a deep-seated hatred of everything connected with Russia and Russian culture.