JCCC DPR: Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 11 shells of 155 mm caliber in Donetsk in an hour and a half

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired 11 shells of 155 mm caliber in the Kirovsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk in an hour and a half. This was stated at the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues (JCCC) related to war crimes of Ukraine (JCCC), reports RIA News.

The DPR JCCC specified that at 18:30 six shells were fired in the direction of Galitsinovka. At 20:00, the village of Maksimilyanovka came under fire.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the repulsion of eight attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction per day. The department clarified that the air strikes inflicted defeat on units of the 79th airborne assault, 110th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the 129th territorial defense brigade, the military department added.