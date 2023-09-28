The Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers who surrendered gave up three machine guns made in Western countries

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who surrendered to the Russian military in the Svatovo direction (Svatovo – Kremennaya), gave them boxes of ammunition, as well as three machine guns that were produced in Western countries, the source said RIA News.

“The cases that were handed over by those who surrendered contained three machine guns – an American M249, a Belgian FN MAG and a German MG3,” he said, noting that the weapons would not be used on the battlefield, but would be transferred to a museum.

Earlier it became known that Russian military personnel mobilized in the Urals located in the special military operation (SVO) zone discovered a hidden mortar of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 10 shells were fired at it, after which the crew took refuge in a nearby building, which was ultimately destroyed.