Dudayev showed the Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners and spoke about their differences from the Chechens

Chechen Minister for National Policy, External Relations, Press and Information Akhmed Dudayev published a video recording of a brigade of captured Ukrainians on his Telegram channel. In this way, he responded to a video of Ukrainian blogger Dmitry Karpenko with Chechens who were captured that was recently circulated on social networks.

An associate of Kadyrov named a fundamental difference between Chechen and Ukrainian fighters, stating that the servicemen of the 5th Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who were captured by the Russian side, surrendered voluntarily.

Photo: Kirill Zykov / RIA Novosti

Dudayev explained that the Ukrainian Armed Forces captured shell-shocked Chechens

According to Dudayev, Ukrainian soldiers captured two Chechen fighters who were unconscious after being concussed. In the footage published by the blogger, they were tortured to slander the republic’s government.

You, Nazi scum, boast that you were able to capture a couple of Chechens, but we can show you here an entire unit of the 5th assault brigade, which is in captivity on the Russian side. Akhmed DudayevMinister of Chechnya for National Policy

According to the Chechen minister, most of the Ukrainian population is currently under occupation by the Kyiv authorities, who “grab men on the streets and send them to the front lines.” “Today, decent people in your country are occupied. When will the Ukrainian people take any action to de-occupy?” Dudayev asked.

He also pointed out that the actions of bloggers like Karpenko are aimed at the Ukrainians themselves, who are in a similar situation on the territory of Russia.

Ukrainian soldiers, surrendering, complain about conditions in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and forced mobilization

The day before, it was reported that during the fighting in the area of ​​the village of Sinelnikovo, Russian soldiers offered Ukrainian soldiers to surrender. Otherwise, the Russians promised to throw grenades at the dugouts of Ukrainian soldiers. This prompted the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters to agree.

According to captive Vyacheslav Zadorin, he ended up at the front as a result of forced mobilization. He was detained by TCC (territorial recruitment center, similar to a military registration and enlistment office) officers on the street and forcibly taken to the military registration and enlistment office. The man ended up in the combat zone after 11 days of training.

Ukrainian servicemen also named the idol who motivated them to surrender. According to them, it is Ukrainian Maxim Likhachev, who stole a T-64 tank from the Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in May and surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces near Donetsk with it.

Taking up positions in the Nevelskoye area, I saw the depressed and hopeless state of my comrades and suggested that they quietly surrender. We decided that it was better to be alive in captivity than dead in positions. We saw on the Internet how people surrender even in combat vehicles and everything works out for them, so we succeeded too Denis Belyaevcaptured soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The man, just like the previous fighter, was seized by force on the streets of Odessa.

A few days earlier, it became known that a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to shoot two of his fellow soldiers in the back during a clash. One of the Ukrainians who came under fire, Alexey Davydenko, survived and surrendered to the Russian side, telling about the incident. In Russia, the man underwent two operations. His fellow soldier, who was also shot, did not survive.