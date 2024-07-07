Balance: 4 Ukrainian soldiers crossed the Dnieper on a raft made of bottles and surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces

Vladimir Saldo / Telegram

Four soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) swam across the Dnieper on a homemade raft made of plastic bottles to surrender to the Russian Armed Forces. The Ukrainian soldiers were captured on video, which was published by the governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo in Telegram-channel.

“Ukrainian soldiers increasingly understand that it is not worth fighting against Russia,” Saldo wrote. He specified that the crossing was agreed upon in advance with Russian servicemen, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces kept in touch with the Russian Armed Forces through a special bot in Telegram.

The governor of the Kherson region called this action correct and added that it is better to return home to their families safely than to give their lives for the “puppet regime and its overseas masters.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that Russian Armed Forces soldiers captured two shifts of Ukrainian soldiers deep in enemy defenses in the Kharkiv region without firing a single shot.