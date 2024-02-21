Infantrymen of the 59th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are faced with an acute shortage of personnel and ammunition. This was reported on February 21 Reuterswho spoke with more than 20 soldiers and commanders of Ukrainian infantry, unmanned and artillery units along different sections of the contact line in eastern and southern Ukraine.

According to estimates of one of the Ukrainian platoon commanders with the call sign Tiger, of the several thousand fighters in the brigade, only 60-70% remained in the ranks since the beginning of the conflict; the rest were killed, wounded or declared unfit due to age or illness.

In addition to heavy losses in the Ukrainian army, the situation is complicated by “terrible conditions” on the contact line in eastern Ukraine: due to warming, frozen soil turns into thick mud, which negatively affects the health of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, the agency notes.

“Weather: rain, snow, rain, snow. As a result, people get sick with simple flu or sore throat. They are out of action for some time, and there is no one to replace them,” said the company commander with the call sign Limousin, adding that the lack of people still remains the most pressing problem in Ukrainian units.

Meanwhile, Russian troops are “on the rise in a conflict combining heavy trench fighting and high-tech warfare using tens of thousands of drones.” Reuters also recalled that over the weekend, the Russian Armed Forces (AF) won a major victory, taking control of Avdievka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

A representative of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, one of the units trying to hold the city, said that the Russian Armed Forces outnumbered the Ukrainian army by seven times. At the same time, Ukrainian military personnel noted that Russian troops were significantly superior to Ukrainian troops in terms of ammunition.

The Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation took full control of Avdievka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on February 17, as announced by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, noting that the enemy fled, abandoning weapons and military equipment. Shoigu emphasized that the liberation of Avdeevka by the Russian military made it possible to move the front line away from Donetsk and, therefore, significantly protect the city from attacks by the Kyiv regime.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin heard the first reports from Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov on the liberation of Avdeevka at 4:00 the same day.

After the report, Putin congratulated Russian military personnel on this success and important victory on the battlefield. At the same time, he thanked the troops of the Center group and their commander, Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev, for the battles for Avdeevka.

Since 2014, Ukrainian armed formations (UFU) have been shelling residential areas of Donetsk from Avdeevka. Positions in the area of ​​Yasinovataya and Donetsk allowed them to keep the filtering and pumping stations under threat. The water supply of millions of residents of Donetsk and nearby villages depended on these facilities.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

