WSJ: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers are forced to search for unexploded Russian shells

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are forced to search for Russian ammunition in the swamps due to a shortage of shells. About it reports The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

A Ukrainian serviceman with the call sign “Mad Max” spoke about the search for ammunition. He says he has to search for shells left by Russian troops in swamps and minefields. The military man indicated that some of them are sent to the Ukrainian army, and from the rest he makes bombs.

It is noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already received at least 14 thousand artillery ammunition from Mad Max, but “the commanders’ appetite is growing.”

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called the problems of Ukrainian troops with ammunition a disgrace for Europe. He called on allies to increase military assistance, emphasizing that they can do more than they can now.