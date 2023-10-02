FT: Doctors discovered infections among Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers that cannot be treated with antibiotics

Doctors at an American military hospital in Germany discovered an infection in a wounded Ukrainian soldier that cannot be treated with any available type of antibiotic. About it reports Financial Times (FT).

This episode was described in an article published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The publication notes that, according to numerous scientific works, after the outbreak of the conflict in Donbass in 2014, the number of antibiotic-resistant infections in Western Europe began to grow. A significant portion of those infected, according to the FT, are Ukrainians.

“In recent months, as evacuated troops and civilians have been hospitalized for treatment in other European countries, there has been a further increase in the number of such infections,” the material says.

The author of the article suggests that some of the infections were acquired during stays in Ukraine’s overburdened hospital systems, others in countries that host hundreds of thousands of refugees. But despite the spread of such antibiotic-resistant diseases, the economic and political consequences of military action are more preoccupied with European governments than the health threat.

Legionnaires’ disease outbreak

In early September, in the Kharkov region, two battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were hospitalized due to an outbreak of “legionnaires’ disease” – legionellosis. This infectious disease affects the lungs and other internal organs, occurring with severe fever and intoxication of the body.

The disease was discovered in military personnel of the 14th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, taking part in the battles in the Kupyansk direction. The command tried to hide this fact, but later it became known that two teams were in hospital beds at once. It is assumed that we are talking about a thousand military personnel.

The previous outbreak of “legionnaires’ disease” was recorded in Rzeszow, Poland, Podkarpackie Voivodeship – military aid to Ukraine is transported through this city. Later, the infection spread to other regions of Poland – a total of about 160 people became infected.