Major General Alaudinov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces fell into an ambush by “Akhmat” in the Kharkov direction

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) fighters were ambushed by the Akhmat special forces in the Kharkiv direction. This was stated by the special forces commander, Major General Apti Alaudinov, his words are quoted by RIA News.

According to Alaudinov, a special forces group led by commander Aid took part in the operation; the battle took place in the area of ​​the city of Volchansk.

“The group ambushed the rotation group (of the Ukrainian Armed Forces), destroying it. In another area, the same group entered an area where the enemy was located, completely dislodging them from this area,” the officer reported, noting that Aida’s group managed to advance two kilometers into the territory of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.