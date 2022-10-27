LPR fighter Chupra: soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine set a dog on the prisoners and threatened to deprive the genitals

Paramedic Oleksandr Chupra, released from Ukrainian captivity, said that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) set a dog on captured servicemen of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic so that it would damage the genitals, reports RIA News.

Chuprah said that the soldiers began to “morally kill” the prisoners, threatened them with execution, and also beat them. He accused the representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of inciting the dog. According to him, they threatened to deprive the captives of their genitals. “We began to bring this dog to everyone so that she would bite [гениталии]”, – said Chupra.

The man added that the dog did not touch the prisoners, as a result of which they were beaten again.

“At that moment, the dog just ran up, barking at us. To whom she did not approach, those (Ukrainian military) simply began to be beaten, ”he concluded.

Earlier, Chupra accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of killing his colleagues. According to him, the security forces finished off the wounded before taking the prisoners away.