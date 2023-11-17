Senator Kastyukevich accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of robbery and shelling of the residential sector in Kherson

Senator from the Kherson region Igor Kastyukevich in his Telegram– the channel accused soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of robbery and shelling of the residential sector in the Kyiv-controlled city of Kherson.

“Kherson residents from the right bank write that more and more different ‘massed soldiers’ are coming to the city, who put on their uniforms and go to rob the remnants of the civilian population that are there,” he said.

Kastyukevich added that after this the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at residential buildings. In addition, a ban has been introduced on entry into Kherson from territories controlled by Ukraine and control over everything, including the military, the senator said.

Earlier it became known that Ukrainian military personnel would be prohibited from visiting Kherson. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin. Only soldiers serving there will now be able to enter the city.

Prohibition was also introduced in the region. It will be impossible to purchase alcohol in most settlements of the right bank of the Kherson region.