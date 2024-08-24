Prisoner Guslyakov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at us with machine guns when we were running

Captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Andriy Guslyakov spoke about the fire from fellow soldiers on Ukrainians surrendering. The serviceman is quoted TASS with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to Guslyakov, he decided to surrender near Vovchansk together with another serviceman with the call sign Ded. “Our guys were shooting at us when we were running. First with automatic weapons, then with machine guns,” he recalled. Guslyakov is sure that the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to prevent them from surrendering and also sent a drone after the soldiers.

Grandfather, the prisoner continued, did not reach the Russian positions and was shot down. His other four comrades refused to lay down their arms and did not surrender, promising to stand to the end. “What good did it do them not want to surrender? The 200ths are lying in the basement now and that’s it,” he says.

Guslyakov was called up despite a wide range of illnesses, including a perforated ulcer, but was sent, contrary to promises, not to the rear, but to Volchansk. He recommended that other fellow soldiers who remained at the front also surrender and not be afraid of what they scare the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers who want to become prisoners of war with. “There is none of that here,” he concluded.

