Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Zadorin spoke about surrendering after forced mobilization

During the fighting near the village of Sinelnikovo, Russian soldiers offered soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to surrender. This was stated by Vyacheslav Zadorin, a soldier of the AFU who laid down his arms, reports TASS.

According to the prisoner, he ended up at the front as a result of forced mobilization. The TCC (territorial recruitment center, similar to a military registration and enlistment office) employees detained and delivered him to the military registration and enlistment office when the man was walking home from work. After completing eleven days of training, the Ukrainian ended up at the front.

Zadorin specified that he was captured on July 5. The man said that during the storming of the river southwest of Sinelnikovo, Russian soldiers offered the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters to surrender. Otherwise, they promised to throw grenades into the dugouts of the Ukrainian soldiers. As a result, the latter agreed to the conditions of the Russian Armed Forces.

Earlier, it became known that Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers had fired at their fellow servicemen in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). The reason for this was the abandonment of positions in the Stelmakhovka area to retreat to the northwest.