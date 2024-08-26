Akhmat special forces captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier who beat up residents in Kursk region

The Akhmat special forces captured a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) who was beating up civilians in the Kursk region. He tried to resist, but eventually surrendered. Earlier, footage appeared on social networks showing the soldier beating up civilians.

Ukrainian soldier captured in first firefight

How reports RT, the Ukrainian soldier was captured by fighters from the Akhmat-Spetsnaz battalion. He tried to shoot back, but eventually surrendered along with his fellow soldier – the rest of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed. According to the TV channel, this is the first shooting battle for the soldier, who was previously seen abusing civilians.

“My first shooting battle was in my entire service. It was very scary, we were ambushed, trained guys surrounded us,” the soldier said.

The fighter responded to a question about a video in which Ukrainian soldiers roughly force civilians into trucks, and a soldier who was subsequently captured beats one of the civilians. According to him, he did so “out of emotion.”

“He [мирный житель] “I climbed slowly, something didn’t work out, I hit him emotionally. I can’t explain, I’m very ashamed, but what happened, happened,” the soldier explained.

Residents of Kursk region reported abductions after the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Residents of the Kursk region previously reported that when the Ukrainian Armed Forces invaded the border areas of the region, people began to disappear there. According to Lyudmila Pogorelenko, a resident of the border village of Malaya Loknya, the shelling of the settlement began on the night of August 5-6. She said that residents had to hide. Then Lyudmila’s daughter came for her, and they left the village together.

The woman also said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were abducting people. Her neighbor, who was able to reach safe areas, became a witness.

“My son’s ex-wife went to the village of Pogrebki. And some soldiers captured them. They were in a Niva. Our neighbor and another man were driving. And now he’s lying here, on Sumskaya, in the hospital. He was shot. And she’s still missing. We haven’t been able to find her since August 6,” he shared.