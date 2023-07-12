Operative services reported about the shelling of the Armed Forces of Tokmak in Zaporozhye with cluster munitions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye region. According to preliminary information, cluster munitions were used, reports TASS.

According to preliminary information, the enemy used cluster munitions. Hits were recorded in the area of ​​​​the poultry farm and at the exit from the city towards Vasilyevka operational services of the Zaporozhye region

Information about the victims and destruction is currently being specified.

Earlier, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Jan Gagin, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would use cluster munitions not only at the front, but also to strike at civilians.

On July 6, it became known that the United States had already decided to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with cluster munitions. This decision was made after several months of discussions in the White House. It is noted that cluster munitions can accelerate the pace of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

In response to the shelling of Tokmak, Medvedev urged to uncover the Russian arsenal

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev in his Telegramchannel commented on the shelling of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye region with cluster munitions.

It was reported that Tokmok had been fired upon by cluster munitions. So it’s time to uncover our arsenals of this inhumane weapon Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

Earlier, the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that Russian military personnel would have to take preventive measures to detect cluster munitions in order to destroy them during training.

Shoigu promised to use similar means in case of use of cluster munitions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Moscow would be forced to use similar means in the case of deliveries to Ukraine and the use of cluster munitions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the event that the United States supplies cluster munitions to Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces will be forced to use similar weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a response Sergei Shoigu Minister of Defense of Russia

The head of the Defense Ministry noted that Russia also has cluster bombs that are much more effective than American ones, but Moscow does not use them during a special military operation (SVO), as it is aware of the threat to the civilian population.

Shoigu also added that the command of the Joint Group of Forces is taking additional measures to protect personnel and equipment from damaging elements of such types of weapons.

On July 8, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that US deliveries of cluster munitions to Ukraine would not affect the course of the special military operation. Earlier, she questioned the words of Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov that the country’s army would keep records of these shells.