Belgorod governor Gladkov announced the mortar shelling of several villages in the region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) once again fired mortars at several villages in the Graivoron urban district of the Belgorod region. This was announced on Tuesday, November 15, by the governor of the Russian border region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

“There are no casualties. In Bezymeno, two private households were damaged, in Kozinka one house, in Spodaryusheno, a door-to-door walk around the territory continues. The heads of the settlements are on the spot together with the operational groups,” he wrote.