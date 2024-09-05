Governor Gladkov: Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Shebekino three times

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the city of Shebekino three times on Thursday, September 5. This was reported by the head of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, as a result of the shelling, damage to roofs, glazing, facades and fences was recorded in 15 households. Also, on the territory of the enterprise, the roof was destroyed and a car parked inside was damaged.

“There were many fires. The Ministry of Emergency Situations employees together with our self-defense fighters extinguished fires in two private houses, two outbuildings, a warehouse on the territory of an enterprise, dry grass and litter in a forest area,” the governor wrote.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also shelled the village of Gruzskoye in the Borisovsky District of the Belgorod Region. As a result of the attack, the facades and glazing of two apartment buildings were damaged, and a parked car was damaged by window fragments.