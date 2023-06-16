The authorities of Nova Kakhovka reported on the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and explosions in the city

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are shelling Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region. This was announced by a representative of the operational headquarters of the city administration, reports RIA News.

According to him, the sounds of shooting and explosions are heard in the city. Details of what happened are not given.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the help of artillery, were attacking an electrical substation near the village of Korsunka near Nova Kakhovka. Due to the incessant shelling by the Ukrainian army, a forest caught fire in several places near the electrical substation. The representative of the administration of the Novokakhovsk urban district Ruslan Agayev called the goal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to de-energize the area and cell towers.

Kakhovskaya HPP was damaged on the night of June 6. As a result of numerous impacts, the dam support was damaged, after which the flooding of the territories began.