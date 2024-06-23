Ukraine shelled Donetsk with NATO 155 mm shells

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired 23 NATO 155 mm caliber shells at Donetsk. This was reported by the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) in Telegram.

“Shelling was recorded from the direction of the VFU [вооруженных формирований Украины] in the direction: 07:40 – the settlement of Kurakhovka – the city of Donetsk (Petrovsky district),” the message says.

According to the representative office, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 23 shells into the Petrovsky district of the city from 07:40 to 08:45 Moscow time. The consequences are currently unknown.

The day before, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that three people were victims of shelling from Ukraine. “Starting at four o’clock in the morning, the enemy has been launching massive attacks on Donetsk and Gorlovka,” the official said.