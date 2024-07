Gladkov reported a casualty in the shelling of Novaya Tavolzhanka by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekinsky urban district with artillery. This was reported by the governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

According to him, a security guard at a local manufacturing plant was preliminarily injured. “The ambulance team took the man in serious condition with penetrating shrapnel wounds to the chest to the regional clinical hospital,” Gladkov wrote.