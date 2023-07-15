Ukrainian militants fired on a residential sector of the city of Aleshki in the Kherson region with incendiary ammunition, as a result of the attack, two houses burned down, at least four were damaged. This was stated to journalists on July 14 by a representative of the military investigation department of the RF Investigative Committee for the United Group of Troops (Forces).

According to him, Ukrainian troops attacked the city the day before. Investigators are now consulting with explosives experts to determine the exact characteristics of the device that fired. He noted that local residents found incendiary elements throughout Alyoshka – ignited and did not work.

“As the servicemen explained to us, when the mixture in the middle ignites, it heats up, burns through any surface and ignites buildings,” the investigator said.

Kherson region became a constituent entity of the Russian Federation following a referendum held there in September 2022, along with Zaporozhye, as well as Luhansk and Donetsk people’s republics. Kyiv does not recognize their legitimacy and continues massive shelling of the territories of the regions.

So, on July 7, Ukrainian troops attacked the settlements of the Kherson region at night. The settlements of Aleshki, Korsunka, Kardashinka, Sagi and Novaya Zburyevka came under fire.

On July 13, Izvestia showed the consequences of the shelling of Alyoshka’s residential building. The footage shows the destroyed walls of the house and broken windows.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian forces.

