JCCC: Ukrainian Armed Forces used NATO artillery in shelling of school #40 in Gorlovka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used NATO artillery during the shelling of School No. 40 in Gorlovka. This was reported by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) in its Telegram-channel.

It is noted that we are talking about a 155-millimeter caliber weapon. This is evidenced by the characteristic fragments of shells and shrapnel found in the school.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a tram in Gorlovka using an unmanned aerial vehicle. Tram traffic to the V. I. Lenin Shakhty settlement and the Kvartal 245 microdistrict has been stopped in the city.