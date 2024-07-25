Power supply disrupted in Bryansk region district center after shelling by Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the Bryansk region. The head of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, spoke about the consequences of the attack in Telegram.

The target of the strike was the district center of Suzemsky District – Suzemki. The power supply there was disrupted after the shelling.

No one was hurt during the attack, the governor emphasized. He did not provide any other details of the incident. Emergency services are working on the scene.