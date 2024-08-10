Gorlovka Mayor Prikhodko Reports 14 Wounded in City Shelling

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported by the city’s mayor Ivan Prikhodko in his Telegram-channel.

Prikhodko said that Ukrainian troops fired on a peaceful residential area in Gorlovka. “A targeted strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) note from “Lenta.ru”). 14 wounded,” the city head specified.

Earlier, the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, reported that the Russian military carried out at least five strikes on military facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Slavyansk and Kramatorsk in the DPR. He noted that the strikes were carried out at about six in the morning. In particular, a warehouse was hit in Kramatorsk. As a result, the installation of a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS was presumably damaged, Lebedev emphasized.

Before this, the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were suffering heavy losses in the Kursk region. At the same time, infantry, tanks and military equipment “are not particularly being renewed.”