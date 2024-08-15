JCCC: Ukrainian Armed Forces fired two cluster munitions at Donetsk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired two NATO-caliber 155-millimeter cluster munitions at the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. This was reported by the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) in its Telegram channel.

“Shock from the armed formations of Ukraine was recorded in the direction: 20:00 – the settlement of Kurakhovka – the city of Donetsk (Petrovsky district): two 155-millimeter shells (cluster),” the report says.

Petrovsky district is located on the western outskirts, it is the most distant part of the city from the center

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at a substation in Kirovsk, part of the city was de-energized after the attack. The city’s emergency services reported damage to power equipment and the substation building itself.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border zone of Energodar. According to the director of communications of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, Yevgeny Yashin, the explosions were heard within the city’s coastline.