Bogomaz: Ukrainian Armed Forces saboteurs’ attack on Bryansk region repelled

A sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to break through the Russian border in the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region on Wednesday evening, August 21. This was reported by the head of the region, Alexander Bogomaz.

The forces of the Border Directorate of the FSB of Russia for the Bryansk Region and units of the Armed Forces of Russia repelled the attack and inflicted fire damage on the enemy.

Currently, the situation in the area has been stabilized and is under the control of the regional Operational Headquarters, Bogomaz emphasized.

Related materials:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the region twice

According to the Telegram channel Mash, the attempt to break through the Russian border took place in the area of ​​the village of Zabrama, and more than 200 saboteurs from the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took part in it.

Supported by three infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), they engaged Russian border guards at 19:10. After half an hour of fighting, the attackers retreated, having suffered losses.

At 20:30, the Ukrainian Armed Forces returned with reinforcements and attempted a second attack. Half an hour later, the saboteurs retreated again. It is noted that some of them were armed with rifles similar to the Czech Bren-2.

Related materials:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to break through near Kursk several times

On August 21, the Russian Defense Ministry reported new attempts by Ukraine to attack Russia. Thus, at night, air defense systems intercepted 45 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). 11 drones were destroyed over the Moscow region, 23 over the Bryansk region, 6 over the Belgorod region, 3 over the Kaluga region, and 2 over the Kursk region.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the attempted attack on Moscow on the night of Wednesday, August 21, was one of the largest of all time. No one was hurt, no damage was recorded on the ground. The moment of destruction of one of the drones was captured on video.