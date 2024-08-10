Gladkov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the village of Poroz in the Belgorod region and detained two residents

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) entered the village of Poroz in the Belgorod region, which is located several kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border, and detained two local residents, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

Before that, a video of soldiers from the 252nd battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the building of the Porozovsky rural club had been circulated online. There was no official confirmation of the military entering the region. The date of filming of these shots was also unknown.

Two of our residents of the village of Poroz in the Grayvoron district were forcibly detained by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now they are fine – they are alive, healthy and are with their families Vyacheslav Gladkov Governor of the Belgorod region

The head of the Belgorod region noted that he visited the village and met with one of the families. He said that everyone was very worried and did not sleep all night.

During the day, Gladkov reported that there was conflicting information coming from the village. On the one hand, a video appeared online that was filmed against the backdrop of the community center in Poroz, while on the other hand, local residents who left the village said that they had not seen Ukrainian soldiers or heard gunfire.

Related materials:

Belgorod police receive a description of saboteurs disguised as priests

On the afternoon of August 10, police officers in the Belgorod region received a description of a Ukrainian sabotage group masquerading as priests. According to Baza sources, the description was received by officers from departments in all districts of the region. As stated in the document, saboteurs may pose as clergymen.

War correspondent Yuri Kotenok notedthat such footage was made for PR purposes. He recalled that Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have repeatedly attempted to enter Russian territory in the Belgorod region and demonstrate their presence in the border area.

One of these groups, up to a squad in size, rushed in an armored vehicle to the village of Poroz in the Graivoronsky urban district, which is right on the border, recorded a short video with flags at the building of the village club on behalf of the “252nd Battalion” and quickly fled to the adjacent territory. Yuri Kotenok war correspondent

He clarified that the information about hostages being taken in the village has not received official confirmation.

Related materials:

Counter-terrorist operation regime introduced in three Russian regions

In three Russian regions — Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod Oblasts — a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime has been in effect since Friday, August 9. As explained by the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC), this special legal regime was introduced in connection with Kiev’s “unprecedented attempt to destabilize the situation” in a number of Russian regions.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov noted that the CTO regime will be lifted as soon as the situation returns to normal. He recalled that the CTO regime had previously been introduced throughout the region — during the events in Gorpadol-Glotovo in 2023.

The Belgorod Region is regularly subjected to shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On August 10, Ukrainian troops attacked the Shebekinsky District. The city of Shebekino was shelled, and the villages of Murom and Voznesenovka were attacked by drones. The Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of several drones over the territory of the region during the day.

Governor Gladkov noted that high activity of enemy drones is recorded in the region. According to him, in the Grayvoronsky district, a drone attacked a car driving right in front of it, and two women were injured.

Kursk Oblast was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers attacked Russian positions near the settlements of Oleshnya and Nikolayevo-Daryino. The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling.

On August 7, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Valery Gerasimov stated that the enemy’s advance deep into Russia in the Kursk direction had been stopped. However, the fighting continues. Kadyrov’s ally Apti Alaudinov called it a decisive battle.