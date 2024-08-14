A group of Ukrainian prisoners have announced their desire to fight against Kyiv on the side of the Russian Federation

A group of fighters from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), previously captured by Russian army servicemen, have declared their desire to fight against Kyiv. In a video message, the Ukrainian soldiers refused to be exchanged and voiced one request.

We, a group of prisoners of war, ask you to pay attention to us, we express a desire to serve in the troops of the Russian Federation prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the statement, the Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war asked to send a representative of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi battalion to them in order to ask him questions of interest and to accept him into service. This battalion was formed as part of the Russian operational-combat tactical formation “Cascade” from former Ukrainian prisoners of war who took the oath of allegiance to Russia.

Ukrainian prisoner of war in the Zaporizhzhya direction in the area of ​​the special military operation Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

It is noted that a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war also refused the exchange and expressed their desire to remain in Russia. In total, about 20 people wanted to serve in the Armed Forces of Russia, but the Ukrainians claim that the number of those wishing to do so will be closer to 60.

Former Ukrainian military began fighting against the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2023. It was reported then that the captured Ukrainians fought their first battle against the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of the Khmelnitsky Battalion. According to the military, the unit took its first combat experience with dignity – “did not back down” and went straight ahead. The battalion fighters said that they intended to clear Donbass of the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainian prisoners of war named the target of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

Earlier it became known that in the Kursk region Russian servicemen captured a group of five soldiers from the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to Russian security agencies, three Ukrainians and then two more of their fellow soldiers were captured near the village of Malaya Loknya.

Crew members of the infantry fighting vehicle BMP-1AM “Basurmanin” of the Central Military District at a training ground in the rear area of ​​the special military operation Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

The day before, it was reported that a group of seven people, part of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was captured near the village of Martynovka. During interrogation, the Ukrainians admitted that they were detained by the FSB a day after the invasion of the Kursk region.

During the first interrogations of the detained Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters, one of the prisoners spoke about the command’s plans. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces wanted to first reach Kursk and then proceed to Belgorod. At the same time, the main task of the Ukrainian fighters was to capture the largest possible amount of territory. He reported that Kyiv allegedly planned to use the capture of border areas for a future exchange within the framework of a peace treaty with Russia.