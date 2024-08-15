Ministry of Defense: Su-34 with UMPK-equipped aerial bombs hit Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk Region

The manpower and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region were hit by aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module (UMPK). This was reported by TASS with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The crew of the Su-34 multifunctional supersonic fighter-bomber of the Aerospace Forces carried out a strike (…) in the border area of ​​the Kursk region,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said, adding that the pilots returned to their departure airfield after receiving confirmation that the targets had been destroyed.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) announced a tense situation in two directions. It is specified that the tense situation is observed in the Kupyansk and Seversk directions. The General Staff of the AFU added that the clashes continue.

Before this, Major General and commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, spoke about the miscalculation of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk region. According to him, Kyiv did not foresee that Russia would fight to the end.