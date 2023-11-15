Balance: The Russian Armed Forces staged a “fiery hell” in the Krynok area, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces were preparing a bridgehead

Governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo clarified reports about the presence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the left bank of the Dnieper and spoke in detail about the situation in this direction of the front. He presented the relevant information with reference to the Russian military group “Dnepr” in Telegram on Wednesday, November 15th.

According to the head of the region, on the entire section of the left bank, from the railway bridge to the village of Krynki, there are about one and a half companies of the enemy, mostly in small groups.

Data on losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the left bank of the Dnieper have been disclosed

Saldo stated that the enemy was able to carry out the crossing and for a certain time sent more manpower than Russian weapons managed to destroy it.

“That is, to put it simply, he threw meat at him,” he said and added that, according to information from fighters of the Russian Armed Forces, Ukraine lost at least one and a half to two full-fledged battalions at the crossing and during the fighting on the left bank.

See also It became known about the transition of 1.4 million Palestinians to the south of the Gaza Strip The average life time of a Ukrainian soldier on the left bank is a little more than two days Vladimir SaldoGovernor of Kherson region

Moreover, over the past two or three days, the losses of the Ukrainian army amounted to about a hundred soldiers.

The Russian Armed Forces brought additional forces to Krynki

It is known that reinforcements have arrived in the area of ​​active hostilities for Russian military personnel. Saldo claims that the enemy is blocked in Krynki and “a fiery hell has been arranged for him.”

“Bombs, missiles, ammunition from heavy flamethrower systems, artillery shells, and drones are flying at it. They sit in basements and run around one by one at night,” a government official described the situation.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

In addition, the morale of the majority of Ukrainian soldiers is extremely low. According to the Russian military, almost every day various groups from 2-3 to 11-13 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrender.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces were preparing to cross the Dnieper under NATO leadership

The authorities of the Kherson region reported that Kyiv had been preparing the operation to cross the Dnieper for a long time under the guidance of NATO instructors.

According to intelligence data, according to their initial plans, the enemy planned to capture Aleshki by November 1, Novaya Kakhovka by November 15, Chaplinka by December 1, Genichesk by December 15 Vladimir SaldoGovernor of Kherson region

For these purposes, the best military and electronic equipment, as well as the best of the remaining units and mercenaries, were brought to this area. Saldo believes that this was the last chance for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to “curry favor” with the West.

In the Kherson region they announced the failure of Kyiv’s plans

The governor expressed the opinion that the cunning plan of NATO and Ukraine for actions on this section of the front failed, literally “went to hell.”

“We arranged for them another Bakhmut, this time from the Dnieper. This unfortunate operation will go down in history under this name, if the Kiev leader really wants it so badly,” he concluded.

According to Saldo, Ukrainian troops currently have no chance of “breaking into operational space.”

Photo: Alex Babenko/Reuters

Ukrainian troops have repeatedly attempted to cross the Dnieper

In July, the Russian army stopped an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to cross the Dnieper using high-speed boats. Military personnel near the village of Antonovka managed to eliminate 2 enemy boats and 12 Ukrainian soldiers.

Similar actions were recorded in June – then the Dnepr group of troops stopped Kyiv’s attempt to reach the Velikiy and Bokaevsky islands. As a result of the fire, 2 enemy boats and 2 vehicles were destroyed, 37 military personnel were killed, and 23 were injured of varying degrees of severity.

At the same time, at the end of October, soldiers of the Ukrainian army again announced their intentions to cross the Dnieper. In particular, they intended to use the German M3 Amphibious Rig amphibians for this purpose.