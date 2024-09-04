Russian Defense Ministry: Ukrainian Armed Forces company commander surrendered in DPR along with remaining fighters

Servicemen of the Russian motorized rifle unit of the “Center” group of forces, while taking control of populated areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), captured the commander of a company of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) together with his subordinates. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, reports RIA Novosti.

In addition to the officer, the remaining fighters in the company also surrendered. “The commander says they have no people, they took his company and scattered it among the brigades. They left him with only eight people,” said a Russian fighter with the call sign Viktor.

Earlier, captured Ukrainian soldier Volodymyr Kislyi said that the command abandoned his unit on the battlefield. The privates were dropped off in a forest plantation opposite a machine gun crew. The commanders, according to Kislyi, immediately fled, abandoning their subordinates to their fate.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces encountered an unexpected maneuver by the Russian army in the Kursk region. Military groups of the “North” troops caught the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers by surprise in the border area of ​​the Kursk region, destroying their column.