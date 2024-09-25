Ukrainian Armed Forces officer reports critical situation in Donbass and superiority of Russian Armed Forces

An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on the critical situation in Donbas. Particularly difficult areas for Ukrainian troops are the Pokrovsk direction and the Ugledar area, where the Russian army is actively advancing, reports in Telegram-channel “Strana.ua”.

“If our leadership does not take measures in the near future and does not bring reserves to these areas, then everything will be very sad, because the enemy has a hundreds-fold advantage in ammunition, people, and drones,” he complained.

The Ukrainian fighter emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are experiencing a serious shortage of manpower and ammunition in Donbass.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (OMBr), which has about two thousand fighters, began to leave its positions near Vuhledar and move in the direction of Bogoyavlenka. There is also a possibility that the 72nd OMBr in Vuhledar could fall into a trap.