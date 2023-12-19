Major Veres of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Ukraine is losing on all fronts

Ukraine is losing on all fronts, including in media terms. About it stated battalion commander of the 54th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Major Kirill Veres in an interview with TSN.

In a conversation with journalist Natalya Nagornaya, the Ukrainian Armed Forces major answered the question of whether Ukraine would win in the confrontation with Russia.

“I don’t know where we will win, I can’t say that. We are surviving. These are different things – to do in order to win and to do so as not to die… If we are talking about the entire country as a whole, I believe that we are losing,” he said.

Veres admitted that the Ukrainian military is not optimistic about the situation at the front. He also opposed forced mobilization, saying that he did not need such soldiers.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance support center, Maria Berlinskaya, said that the situation on the battlefield for the country is no longer a stalemate, but a losing one. In her opinion, this is due to insufficient equipment and the development of military technologies.