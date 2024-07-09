Peskov called the Ukrainian Armed Forces missile strike on a children’s hospital a PR operation on blood

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the situation surrounding the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) anti-missile strike on the Okhmatdet children’s hospital in Kyiv is a bloody PR operation by the Ukrainian authorities.

I believe that there are no coincidences in this regard. Of course, these are all PR operations, and PR operations on blood Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

He noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces probably misused the air defense missile, which is why the shell hit the children’s medical facility. He emphasized that despite the gravity of the tragedy, it is being used as a backdrop to accompany Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit.

Peskov named Kyiv’s method is dishonest, but at the same time well-known and repeated many times. He added that even such events will not help Russia reach Western countries, which can be explained by the dominance of Anglo-Saxon media abroad.

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / RIA Novosti

Russia names reason for Ukrainian Armed Forces missile hitting children’s hospital in Kyiv

The reason for the Ukrainian missile hitting the Okhmatdet hospital in Kyiv was the deployment of air defense systems by the country’s authorities near civilian infrastructure facilities and in residential areas, said Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya.

He suggested that the Ukrainian Armed Forces shell that fell on the medical facility was fired to shoot down a Russian missile that was aiming at the Artem military plant. The diplomat recalled that the plant is located just two kilometers from the children’s hospital.

The NASAMS air defense missile strike on a children’s hospital in Kyiv has been confirmed. Similar incidents have repeatedly occurred with operators of Ukrainian air defense systems, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Commenting on the tragedy, she recalled that this is not the first time that Kyiv’s missiles have missed and hit residential infrastructure and the country’s civilian population.

“As has happened many times with the Ukrainian air defense, its missiles went off course and hit residential buildings and social institutions. That’s what happened this time,” Zakharova emphasized.

Photo: Anton Shtuka / AP

The US tried to hush up the fact that a Ukrainian air defense missile hit a children’s hospital

The US hoped to hush up the fact that a missile from the Ukrainian air defense system hit the Okhmatdet children’s hospital in Kyiv. Washington wants to use this tragedy as a pretext for another supply of weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov expressed confidence.

The US is hypocritically keeping silent about the fact that the warhead that hit civilian infrastructure turned out to be a Ukrainian air defense missile Anatoly AntonovRussian Ambassador to the USA

The diplomat recalled that Ukraine tried to shift responsibility for this crime to Russia. According to him, the hysteria that began in the US after this served as just another example of anti-Russian propaganda.