TASS: Ukrainian Armed Forces mercenaries in Kursk region increasingly ask for rotation

The mercenaries fighting in the Kursk region in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost their initial spirit due to heavy fighting. This is reported by TASS citing a source in the security forces.

According to the agency’s source, mercenaries are increasingly trying to rotate and be replaced by Ukrainian units, “as cannon fodder.

On September 5, the Russian Armed Forces managed to repel attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Matveyevka, Olgovka, Malaya Loknya, Porechny in the Kursk region.

In the Kursk region, battles with Ukrainian troops have been going on since August 6. In this region, as well as in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced. At the moment, nothing is known about the fate of people who are in the territories controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of September 5, enemy losses during the entire invasion of the Russian region exceeded 10 thousand people.