Major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lapin: Russian troops occupy new territories every day

Retired Major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Igor Lapin on the air The Pryamoy TV channel complained that Russian troops are occupying new territories every day.

“If we look at the map, we will see that every day there are some positions that the Russians occupy. If we look at the General Staff reports, the Russians continue their offensive actions,” the officer emphasized.

Lapin added that there had not been such an intensive offensive action by Russia since the capture of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). The major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine concluded that Ukraine is fighting a very serious enemy.

Earlier it became known that Kyiv rejected the proposal of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to cease fire for negotiations with Moscow. This was reported by the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office Ihor Zhovkva. He added that the republic plans to seek a settlement of the conflict through peace summits.