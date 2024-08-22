Russian Defense Ministry: During the fighting in Kursk Oblast, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 4,700 fighters

During the entire period of military actions in the Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost more than 4,700 fighters. These figures were disclosed to journalists by the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to their data, in more than two weeks of fighting, the enemy also lost 68 tanks, 53 armored personnel carriers, 32 artillery pieces, 5 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as 3 American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

“The operation to destroy the Ukrainian Armed Forces formations continues,” the defense department added.

Related materials:

In Kursk Oblast, fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been going on for over two weeks. A counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the region, as well as in Belgorod and Bryansk Oblasts. The authorities know nothing about the fate of the people who are in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, except that there are about 2,000 of them.

On August 21, a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter was shot down while attempting to strike the Kursk region. The plane attempted to drop guided bombs, but was destroyed. The Ukrainian military had previously wanted to hit the partially intact bridge across the Seim River in the village of Karyzh.