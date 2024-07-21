Underground activist Lebedev: The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than five thousand soldiers in Krynki

Underground representative Sergei Lebedev told what losses the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) suffered in Krynki. He spoke about this in a conversation with TASS.

Lebedev disclosed the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Krynki and emphasized that they exceed five thousand people. According to him, the Ukrainian military removed the bodies of the dead soldiers to the basements of private houses.

“Then there weren’t enough basements. Now we can estimate that the losses there are more than five thousand,” the underground worker specified.

Earlier, the Ukrainian publication Sledstvie.Info, citing police data, stated that 788 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers had gone missing in the Krynki area over the past six months. They also noted that the number of dead soldiers who were evacuated from the village was significantly lower — 262 people.