Russian Defense Ministry: Ukrainian Armed Forces Lost More Than 60,000 Servicemen in July

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost more than 60 thousand servicemen in the special operation zone in July. This follows from the reports of the Russian Defense Ministry, the agency calculated TASS.

From July 1 to 5, Kyiv’s losses amounted to 9,875 soldiers in all directions, from July 6 to 12 – up to 14,070, from July 13 to 19 – up to 13,075, from July 20 to 31 – up to 23,610.

Thus, Ukraine’s total losses in July amounted to 60,630 servicemen. On average, the enemy’s daily losses amount to about two thousand people, the most intensive areas are the zones of responsibility of the Russian groups “South” and “West”.

Earlier, The Washington Post wrote that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were facing problems at the front, including due to the sweltering summer heat. Among other factors for the exhaustion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the successful offensive actions of the Russian army, WP journalists pointed out the shortage of soldiers, as well as the election race in the United States.