MWM: NATO plans to seize Crimea by the Armed Forces of Ukraine led to huge losses of equipment

NATO's plans to seize Crimea by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) brought huge losses of equipment received from Western countries. About it wrote Military Watch Magazine.

The MWM publication notes that the West hoped to get the effect of the massive offensives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces so that Russia would cede significant territories. This would allow the Ukrainian military to return the peninsula, the author of the material emphasized. At the same time, Kyiv was warned that if the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces does not bring results, it will undermine assistance to the country in the future.

“Drone footage taken in the first days of the offensive confirmed that some of the most famous pieces of equipment deployed by leading Ukrainian units, such as German Leopard 2A6 tanks and American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, were destroyed by Russian forces, and new footage emerged in the following months.” , the article notes.

Earlier, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen called for Ukraine to be accepted into the alliance without Crimea and Donbass. He also discussed the issue with the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Ermak in preparation for the organization’s last summit in Vilnius.