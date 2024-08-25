Zelensky called the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region part of a major operation

In an interview with Indian journalists, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explained the actions of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) in the Kursk region and called them part of a military-diplomatic operation.

The Kursk operation is part of a large military-political, military-diplomatic operation. Everything we do is only to force Russia to be ready for a just peace Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

He added that it was very difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to seize the initiative, but this was one of the stages of Kyiv’s plan. Zelensky refused to disclose all the goals, noting that they would become obvious if the Ukrainian military succeeded.

Related materials:

Kyiv will not exchange territories for the sake of peace

The President of Ukraine stated that Kyiv will not exchange territories for the sake of peace.

Ukraine is not ready to use its territories as an option for peace proposals Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The politician stressed that the republic is not considering the option of stopping the conflict along the front line.

Related materials:

Zelensky denied reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces invaded Russia to “strengthen their negotiating position”

On August 24, the Ukrainian leader denied reports that Kyiv had launched an attack in the Kursk region in order to “strengthen its negotiating position.”

On August 8, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Ukrainian troops attacked the Kursk region to strengthen their position in future peace negotiations with Russia.

Some say that we are playing the card for dialogue (…) We are not playing any cards. We are very open with our partners. We have said how diplomatically we are moving towards a just peace and until the end of the war Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

According to him, Ukraine, by attacking the Russian border region, sought to “replenish the exchange fund” and allegedly prevent the advance of Russian forces on the Sumy region.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky said in an address to the nation that one of the goals of Ukraine’s invasion of the Kursk region is to create a buffer zone on Russian territory.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers are sure that Kyiv is pursuing other goals. For example, Ukrainian officer Dmitry Glushchenko believes that Kyiv wanted to surprise everyone by attempting to invade Russian territory. According to him, the country’s authorities took such a step because of problems in the country, corruption, defeats at the front and “lack of likes.” And the commander of the UAV battalion of the 14th regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, call sign Kholod, said that Ukraine wanted to transfer the fighting to Russian territory by attacking the Kursk region.