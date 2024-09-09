RT: Relatives learn fate of soldier whose call sign Khan was written in house near Kursk

In early August, after the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) invaded the Kursk region, a message to local residents was found in one of the houses. The family of one of the fighters with the call sign Khan revealed his fate thanks to this inscription, RT reports.

Vladimir Khanzhiyan’s relatives were able to reconstruct the circumstances of his death. The last time the serviceman called home in Murmansk was on August 8, he told his wife Elena that he was leaving for a combat mission. The woman realized that he was talking about the Russian borderland, where fighting had been going on for two days.

Khan’s brother Sergei said that after that he never contacted anyone again and was not on any lists. The man saw an RT publication that spoke of a message left by fighters in the village of Korovyakovka. Then the relatives remembered the call sign and realized that it was about their loved one.

On the seventh night I said goodbye to him in my sleep. When the military registration and enlistment office informed us of his death on August 9, I understood from the documents that my brother was among those who fought off the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the approaches to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant Brother of Vladimir Khanzhiyan

Vladimir Khanzhiyan volunteered for the Special Military Operation (SVO) at the age of 45. He left behind three children.

The fighters left a message in one of the abandoned houses in the border area

The servicemen left a message for the owners of the house in the village of Korovyakovka, which was dated August 11. The message mentioned three call signs: Kot from Murmansk, Zefir from Orenburg, but no city was indicated next to the call sign Khan.

If we die today, please take care of our families! Message from fighters in Kursk region

Vladimir Khanzhiyan’s brother Sergei suggested that the recording with the call signs was left by his fellow soldiers two days later in memory of him.

According to Irina, the daughter of the owner of this house, the fighters behaved carefully, they rolled up the carpets so as not to trample, left two empty coffee cups on the table. She also said that after the publication appeared, a woman contacted her and said that in Murmansk, relatives were looking for a fighter with the call sign Kot, but so far they have not been able to find out his fate.

In Maryinka, a Russian fighter wrote his last request on the wall

Last December, during the clearing of Maryinka, the last request of a Russian fighter was found on the wall of one of the houses. The author of the letter, Roman Rudakov from Bataysk, asked those who find it to take care of his mother, sister and brother.

According to war correspondents, the Russian assault group of the 103rd regiment of the 150th motorized rifle division was ambushed and surrounded. The soldiers, who lost contact, held the defense until their last bullet.

After clearing the area, one of the officers decided to take a brick with a message out of the wall. Later, the regiment commander decided to install the stone in the headquarters next to the unit’s banner. The inscription itself will be preserved. This will be done by specialists from the Rostov Regional Museum of Local History.

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers also leave messages

Ukrainian servicemen also leave messages, some of which were found by Russian soldiers. In August, a Ukrainian soldier left a message for Russian soldiers before his death. He wrote it on the magazine of his machine gun.

The weapon was found by Russian Armed Forces soldiers next to the body of a Ukrainian army soldier. It had the words “If you want to know the value of life, ask the dead” scratched on it.

In June last year, it was reported that Russian sappers were finding mines in the Donetsk sector that Ukrainian engineers had left inactivated or not fully activated. They contained various messages, from a desire for reconciliation to Nazi symbols.

A sapper with the call sign Kirpich said that Russian soldiers noticed one mine, on the back of which was the inscription: “Guys, we are the same as you. We do not want to fight. I hope I will go home soon.”