Ambassador Antonov: Putin has adopted a harsh response to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of the Kursk region

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has made a decision on how to respond to the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region.

I tell you sincerely that the president has made a decision. I am firmly convinced that everyone will be severely punished for what happened in the Kursk region. Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to the USA

Antonov promised to destroy the military who invaded Russian territory. “No one has any doubt that they will be destroyed, not pushed back, but destroyed,” he emphasized.

In the Kursk region, battles with the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been going on for more than two weeks, since August 6. A counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the region, as well as in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

Related materials:

Antonov said that Ukraine will not succeed in creating a buffer zone

The ambassador stated that Ukraine will not be able to create a buffer zone on Russian territory, which was previously discussed in Kyiv.

This is impossible, this is impossible… There will be no buffer zone on the territory of the Russian Federation Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to the USA

The diplomat responded to a question about the fact that the United States does not unequivocally reject such statements from the Ukrainian side.

It is not for the Americans to judge what Russia should do and how Russia will defend its borders. We will not even discuss this with them. Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to the USA

On August 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that one of the goals of Ukraine’s invasion of the Kursk region was to create a buffer zone on Russian territory. The politician also called on allies to speed up arms deliveries.

In turn, the deputy official representative of the Pentagon Sabrina Singh said that the US still has questions about the goals and objectives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ sortie. In the understanding of the US authorities, this is about creating a buffer zone, but Washington has questions about this, she said.

The term sanitary or buffer zone was used by Russian President Vladimir Putin when explaining the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kharkov region. He specified that the Russian military needs to create such a zone to protect the country’s territory from shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ambassador assessed the role of the United States in the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into the Kursk region

Anatoly Antonov spoke about the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into the territory of the Kursk region and assessed the role of the United States in what is happening. He stated that the American authorities knew about Kyiv’s plans to attack Russian territory.

I am firmly convinced that nothing is done in Kyiv without the go-ahead from Washington… The Americans knew, know, and nothing happens without their knowledge Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to the USA

The diplomat also stated that the US could stop the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ advance in the Kursk region “with a snap of the fingers.” In his opinion, such an operation is impossible without the White House’s knowledge.

Related materials:

Russia has not contacted the US regarding the situation in the Kursk region

The ambassador said Moscow had not contacted American officials about the situation. “I think this just needs to stop, that’s all. There’s nothing to discuss,” he explained.

Antonov reported that the United States had not approached the Russian side with a proposal for contacts, and a meeting between the heads of the two countries’ foreign ministries, Sergei Lavrov and Anthony Blinken, during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly is apparently not expected.

We are not running from the Americans. We are not running after the Americans. If there was some topic for discussion, of course, I am sure that the Russian side would consider such a proposal. Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to the USA

The diplomat recalled that it was not Moscow that broke off diplomatic contacts; to date, the embassy has not received any proposals for dialogue.

Antonov added that Russia and the United States are doomed to live on the same planet and interact with each other, but the time has not yet come to “put all the bricks together and then build some kind of relationship together.” He pointed out that the two countries have prospects for interaction, but admitted that at the moment only “some fragments” of cooperation remain.