CNN: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers complain of heavy losses and communication problems in Kursk region

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) complain about heavy losses in manpower and equipment in the Kursk direction in recent days. According to the interviewed military, the losses of the AFU in the Kursk region were much more serious than in other directions.

“Many (…) were killed, a lot of equipment was destroyed,” one of the participants in the sabotage on the part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, named Vasily, told CNN.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ situation is complicated by communication problems

According to the Ukrainian soldiers interviewed, their situation is complicated by serious problems with communication between the command and the units deployed in the Kursk region. “Since GPS and cellular signals are jammed, the Ukrainians rely on Starlink satellite communications,” the article says.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

At the same time, in many parts of the border region, satellite communications simply did not work, and Ukrainian soldiers were forced to wait for hours for orders from command.

In addition, according to Ukrainian soldiers, the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is complicated by high-quality fortifications in the Kursk region.

The expediency of the Ukrainian operation near Kursk has been called into question

Ukrainian fighters in the battle zone near Kursk doubt the expediency of the operation. According to them, the situation in this area of ​​the front is becoming more difficult every day. At the same time, it remains tense in other areas as well.

“It will become more and more difficult. There will be more artillery fire, more soldiers, there will be very big and difficult battles, but we must do everything possible to improve our situation,” one of the soldiers said.

The fighters called the offensive against Russia a complex operation that was achieved at a high cost. Many questioned the decision to launch an invasion at a time when Ukraine was struggling to defend key cities and towns in the Donbas.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

The Russian Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive in the Kursk region and began to displace the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Fighting in the Kursk region has been going on since August 6. On September 10, the Russian army launched a counteroffensive. Over the past 24 hours, according to official data from the Russian Ministry of Defense, 12 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in the border region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 300 more people during the fighting. In total, since the beginning of the invasion, the enemy has lost more than 12,795 servicemen in this direction. The list of destroyed equipment includes 86 armored personnel carriers, 691 combat armored vehicles, 418 cars and 93 artillery pieces.

Related materials:

At the same time, according to Mash, about 200 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers have surrendered near Kursk over the past four days. Most of them are stormtroopers from the territorial defense, former prisoners, and members of the nationalist battalions.

As of September 12, ten settlements in the Kursk region have been liberated. According to the Defense Ministry, these include Apanasovka, Byakhovo, Krasnooktyabrskoye, Obukhovka, and Snagost. The flags of Russia and the private military company Wagner were hoisted over the latter.